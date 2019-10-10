Kim Kardashian Feels "So Blessed" While Sharing New Family Baptism Pictures

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 1:59 PM
Talk about a trip to remember!
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian has experienced her fair share of vacations around the world. But recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traveled to Armenia where Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West were baptized.
On Thursday afternoon, the proud mom took to Instagram and shared new photos from the special occasion.
At the same time, she reiterated why the religious experience was impossible to forget.
"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," she shared with her followers. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD."
Earlier in the week, E! News learned that Kourtney Kardashian and her kids were able to witness the baptism. In addition, fans may be able to see the moment on a future episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"It's always been Kim's plan to have all of her children baptized in Armenia to pay homage to her father and her cultural heritage," our source shared.
For those who missed Kim's latest getaway, take a look at all the special highlights in our gallery below.
Timeless lewks! The KKW Beauty founder wears a black velvet suit and dainty jewelry pieces for the special occasion. Kourtney opts for something similar, and dons a white fitted tee underneath her blazer.
Pop, fizz, clink! According to an insider, the president "said a speech to them in the presidential private dining area," and "they stayed for about two hours and had a six-course meal."
The reality TV personality leaves a bouquet of red roses during her visit at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.
The Poosh founder strikes a quick pose for the 'gram during her trip in Armenia.
The Kardashian family shares this special moment together, as they visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Tuesday.
The beauty mogul is all smiles while visiting the Armenian Government building in Yerevan.
The 38-year-old superstar visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Tuesday.
Kim and Kourtney wear their finest power suits during their meeting with the Armenian president on Tuesday. Upon their arrival, they receive beautiful flowers.
The KKW Beauty founder, Kourtney and her two kids, Mason and Penelope, visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
