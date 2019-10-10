Scott Living x Kohl's: Property Brothers' New Home Line Is 25% Off!

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there are two people we'd trust to decorate our home, it'd be Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, aka HGTV's Property Brothers. And we're in luck: The design duo have launched a new home collection at Kohl's. Scott Living provides an elevated, yet relatable style that blends perfectly with your current decor, while giving you the confidence to try something new.

All of the Scott Living items on sale are also eligible for Kohl's current 15% off codes HOME 15 or SAVE NOW—and some products are elibible for both, so you can stack the discounts for an additional 30% off.

Check out five items we're adding to our cart now...

Read

24 Oh So Cozy Items to Snuggle Up With This Fall

Scott Living Ultra Soft Egyptian Cotton 6-piece Bath Towel Set

Available in 15 shades,  this plush bath towel set includes: Two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. Enjoy for yourself or stock up for holiday guests.

Property Brothers x Kohl's
$88
$60 Kohl's
Scott Living Cozy Nights 16-oz. Candle

Cozy Nights, indeed. Fill your home with the warm aroma of amber, teakwood and neroli with this 30-hour burn time 3-wick candle.

Property Brothers x Kohl's
$27
$20 Kohl's
Scott Living Faux Plank Wall Clock

Bring a rustic, farmhouse style to your living room (or any room) with this classic wall clock.

Property Brothers x Kohl's
$60
$45 Kohl's
Scott Living 16-pc. Dinnerware Set

Available is six colors, this durable stoneware dinnerware set is dishwasher and microwave safe, and includes four 10.75-in. dinner plates, four 8.25-in. salad plates, four 6.5-in. cereal bowls and four 15-oz. mugs.

Property Brothers x Kohl's
$175
$131 Kohl's
Scott Living Oasis Cabo Nested Tables

With enticing mid-century modern personality, this set of two nested tables delivers convenience and style.

Property Brothers x Kohl's
$400
$300 Kohl's

See the full Scott Living collection at Kohl's and check out more cozy fall must-haves.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez Follows in Jennifer Lopez's Fashionable Footsteps by Closing Runway Show

Becca Tilley Macy's

Becca Tilley x Macy's Is Your New Favorite Fall Collection

Shopping App Icon, E-Comm: Shopping Sales

Best Columbus Day Sales 2019: Discover Deals From Yankee Candle, Amazon & More

Gwen Stefani

There's No Doubt That Gwen Stefani Is a Fashion Icon! See Her Best Looks Ever

Disney ColourPop

ColourPop's Disney Midnight Masquerade Collab Will Bring Out Your Inner Princess

E-Comm: Le Jolie Spa

L.A.'s Most Instagrammable Spa Le Jolie Shares Its Top Skincare Products

E-comm: Lauren Conrads Amazon baby registry

Lauren Conrad Shares Her Amazon Baby Registry for Son Charlie Wolf Tell

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Property Brothers , HGTV , Home , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.