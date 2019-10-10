Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Have Been "Playing Around With New Music"

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson might be making sweet music together.

The 26-year-old "Slide Away" artist, who is back at her home in Los Angeles after tonsillectomy surgery, has been spending a lot of time with the 22-year-old "Surfboard" singer. Simpson was even by Cyrus' side in the hospital, where he serenaded her with a new song. Though these two stars continue to add fuel to the romance rumors, Cyrus and Simpson aren't an official item just yet.

"Cody has been with her in the hospital the last several days visiting her, bringing her smoothies and keeping her company. They are definitely into each other but are not dating," a source tells E! News. "Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun. Her and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh."