Why Mariska Hargitay Never Shied Away From Being Forever Associated With SVU's Olivia Benson

For many actors, being pigeon-holed as one character is something they try and avoid. Not Mariska Hargitay.

The Law & Order: SVU star, director and executive producer is now in her 21st season playing Olivia Benson—sorry, that's Captain Olivia Benson now—and has never shied away from being forever-associated with the character. In fact, she downright embraced it early on.

"I am so grateful and in love with this character that I am so blessed to play," Harigtay told E! News at the Paley Center premiere event for SVU season 21. Hargitay has previously said the lines blur between where ends and Benson begins.