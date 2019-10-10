Raven-Symoné Joins The Bold Type Season 4 With Recurring Role

The Bold Type is getting an injection of Disney royalty. E! News can exclusively reveal Raven-Symoné will appear in a recurring role in season four of the acclaimed series as Alice, a successful beauty influencer.

Look for Alice to come to Scarlet studios as a celebrity model for their upcoming photo spread focusing on anti-cultural appropriation.

In addition to The Bold Type, Raven's recent TV credits include Raven's Home, the sequel series to her Disney Channel hit That's So Raven, Guardians of the Galaxy, black-ish and Empire.