Relive the Best Moments From James Corden's Carpool Karaoke

Does Carpool Karaoke ever get old? The answer is clearly no.

James Corden has sung along with some of the biggest musicians in the world on The Late Late Show segment, Carpool Karaoke, which may be one of the reasons the CBS program is up for The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards.

This year alone, the 41-year-old host was joined by the reunited Jonas Brothers Céline Dion and Chance the Rapper.

From Adele to Cardi B, relive all of the best Carpool Karaoke moments from over the years and see where they rank below.

Remember, today is the last day to vote for The Late Late Show by heading to the official PCAs voting site or via Twitter.

The show will need your votes to take home the prize! It is competing against The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to win The Nighttime Talk Show at the PCAs.

Find out if The Late Late Show takes home the trophy when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.