Lacey Chabert Would Totally Do a Mean Girls Sequel If Given the Chance

It's been 15 years since Mean Girls debuted, but would the stars ever do a sequel?

Lacey Chabert gave her take during Thursday's episode of Fox 5's Good Day New York.

"I don't know. I wish I had an answer for you," the actress told anchors Rosanna Scotto and Lori Stokes.

Even after Scotto asked if the Gretchen Wieners star could help move the idea along, Chabert didn't seem hopeful.

"I feel like you need to start a petition," she replied.

Although, she said she would "of course" revisit the classic character if given the chance.

"Gretchen is one of my most favorite characters I've ever had the opportunity to play, and I think to revisit where those women would be in their lives now would be really fun. Who knows?"

As for whether she stays in touch with any of her castmates, the celebrity said she hasn't talked to Lindsay Lohan in "forever."

"I hope she's doing awesome. I know she is," Chabert said. "We were kid actors together in New York. So, I've always loved Lindsay."

Still, she said she talks to her other co-stars "on occasion."

"Life is busy, but our paths do continue to cross, which is really nice," she said.

In fact, the co-stars rallied together on Mean Girls Day (a.k.a. Oct. 3) to help raise awareness and donations for the Thirst Project.