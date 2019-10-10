Becca Tilley x Macy's Is Your New Favorite Fall Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fall is here and we love it! When the season changes and we pull out our favorite fall booties and chunky sweaters, every now and again it's nice to switch up your usual staples with a few new transitional pieces to segue into autumn in style. We're talking structural garments that can take on the crispness of October without having to compromise with a heavy coat. If you're feeling stumped on how to tackle your in-between-season swag, Bar III has teamed up with fashion and lifestyle influencer Becca Tilley on a limited-edition capsule collection for fall that's sure to kick your closet into high gear.

From the most adorable gingham shorts suit sets (yes, we said shorts) to the most fab party dresses, there's an #OOTD for every occasion.

Here are five of our favorites below.