Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Compares Prison to "the Worst" Jersey Shore House

So this is what prison is really like.

Less than a month after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was released from prison, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star is sharing new personal details about his daily life behind bars.

During an interview on the It's Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast, Mike admitted that he was able to watch his MTV reality show on Thursday nights. But as for day to day life, it was similar to another TV show.

"I think it would be more like Orange Is the New Black than anything else. There wasn't anything crazy going on but it had that hierarchy of like a high school, like clicks," he shared. "If I would have come in and people didn't like me, it wouldn't have been good. They liked me as soon as they got in."

"They really loved me and I lucked out. I was very grateful," Mike added. "I was able to put whatever channel I wanted at anytime and people left me alone."