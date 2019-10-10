Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins Memories Are Sweeter Than a Spoonful of Sugar

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
It's time to take a stroll down memory lane.
Julie Andrews has had a successful career as an actress starring in some of the most beloved films in the world for over three decades. Whether you know her from her career making role as Mary Poppins or as the hilarious grandmother in Princess Diaries, she's no doubt an American icon. Now, the actress has penned a new memoir titled Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years and talked with Diane Sawyer in an exclusive interview for Good Morning America.
The two discussed, among many things, Julie being cast as Mary Poppins at just 27-years-old, a role which would go on to launch her career into superstardom and become an American classic. "I was learning on my feet, Diane," the actress shared. "I mean so fast." To add to the learning curve, Julie also talks about becoming a new mother during that time period and breastfeeding her newborn daughter.
Beyond having her daughter present with her, Julie also revealed that her husband at the time Tony Walton was the costume designer and included some secrets in the wardrobe for the film.
"He said, 'I fancy that Mary Poppins has a secret life, a kind of quiet pleasure at being a little wicked and naughty,'" Julie revealed. "So underneath all the skirts there were other colors. So when I kicked up my heels or when I moved you just caught a flash."
All of these memories, including the depression she experienced and stories about her home life are detailed in her new memoir. "Those lovely first movies were no help either," Julie shared about her struggle to reconcile her perfect characters to the sometimes less than perfect life she lived off-screen. "Mary Poppins practically perfect in every way, and she wasn't. So there you are."
For Julie, life may not have always been spoonful's of sugar, but she always found a way to make it sweet.