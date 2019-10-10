Iggy Azalea Slams T.I. After He Called Her a "Blunder" in His Career

Iggy Azalea is calling out T.I. for his comments about their working relationship.

Years ago, T.I. appeared to be a mentor to the Australian rapper, collaborating with her and even signing her to his label, Grand Hustle Records. Together, the duo worked on songs "No Mediocre" and "Change Your Life." But then in 2015, T.I. revealed in an interview that he'd cut ties with Iggy, professionally.

Cut to this week, when T.I. was quoted as calling Iggy a "blunder" in his career.

"I'm still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea," T.I. said (via The Root). "That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball."

After learning of this quote from T.I., Iggy took to Twitter to react to her former collaborator in a since-deleted tweet.