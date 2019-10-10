Iggy Azalea Slams T.I. After He Called Her a "Blunder" in His Career

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 8:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
T.I., Iggy Azalea

Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage

Iggy Azalea is calling out T.I. for his comments about their working relationship.

Years ago, T.I. appeared to be a mentor to the Australian rapper, collaborating with her and even signing her to his label, Grand Hustle Records. Together, the duo worked on songs "No Mediocre" and "Change Your Life." But then in 2015, T.I. revealed in an interview that he'd cut ties with Iggy, professionally.

Cut to this week, when T.I. was quoted as calling Iggy a "blunder" in his career.

"I'm still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea," T.I. said (via The Root). "That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball." 

After learning of this quote from T.I., Iggy took to Twitter to react to her former collaborator in a since-deleted tweet.

Watch

T.I. & Cardi B Talk New Show Rhythm + Flow

"Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaoooooooooooooo," Iggy's tweet, captured by The Shade Room, read. "Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you."

Iggy Azalea

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Iggy also allegedly called T.I. a "misogynist" in another since-deleted tweet.

"The tea I could spill on what bulls--t this is but at the end of the day I think people can see it's clear he's salty," the tweeted reportedly read. "He's a huge misogynist and has never been able to have a conversation with any woman in which he doesn't speak like a fortune cookie."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Hollywood Medium 405

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Compares Prison to "the Worst" Jersey Shore House

Shopping App Icon, E-Comm: Shopping Sales

Best Columbus Day Sales 2019: Discover Deals From Yankee Candle, Amazon, Gilt & More

"Sesame Street" Tackles Opioid Addiction With New Muppet

John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, The Office

The Office Boss Doesn't Want to Disappoint Fans With a Revival

Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews' Mary Poppins Memories Are Sweeter Than a Spoonful of Sugar

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson Dishes on Her Cosmetic Treatments Ahead of 60th Birthday

Truth Be Told

Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul Will Give You Chills in the Truth Be Told Trailer

TAGS/ Iggy Azalea , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories , Feuds , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.