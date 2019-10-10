The Trailer for Netflix's Controversial Prank Encounters Is Here

Ready for another prank show? Netflix unveiled the official trailer for Prank Encounters, its controversial new hidden camera prank series hosted by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.

Each episode of the series takes two strangers "on the surprise ride of a lifetime," according to Netflix. "It's business as usual until their paths collide and their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises," Netflix said in a press blast. "Where fear meets funny, Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised."

In the trailer below, see Matarazzo orchestrate the scares on unsuspecting participants.