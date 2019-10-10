Sesame Street Tackles Addiction With Muppet Karli and Her Mom

Once again, Sesame Street is keeping it real.

In new online videos, the hit children's show tackles yet another sensitive topic that has sadly become a harsh reality for a growing number of kids in the United States: Dealing with a parent or guardian who is battling substance addiction.

Earlier this year, Sesame Street introduced a green muppet with yellow hair named Karli, a friend of Elmo's who lives with "for-now parents" in foster care. In September, it was revealed that Karli's birth mother is an addict. In new videos released on Wednesday, Karli opens up about her mom's illness and recovery with her friends, and also explains how she herself has been coping with it.

In one clip, she explains to Elmo how her mother has been attending group therapy.

"They talk about grown-up problems," she sys. "She goes every day so that she stays healthy. You see, well, my mom needs help learning to take better care of herself so she talks to people with the same problem."