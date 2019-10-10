"Gingers" Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Unite For World Mental Health Day

Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran are teaming up for a good cause.

The dynamic duo posted a video to Instagram on Thursday to call attention to World Mental Health Day.

The clip opened with the 28-year-old singer getting ready to visit the 35-year-old royal.

"I'm really excited today. I'm going to go and film a thing with Prince Harry," the Grammy winner said while getting a shave. "He contacted me about doing a charity video with him, which, you know, is going to be good. I've long admired him from afar."

Once Ed arrived, the two got down to business. Ed then told the Duke of Sussex he was "quite passionate" about this cause.

"This, for me, is a subject and a conversation that's just not talked about enough," Harry said. "I think people all over the world are really suffering."

The crooner said he was even "trying to write a song about this."

"People just don't understand what it's like for people like us," Ed said.