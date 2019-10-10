Um, James Corden and Adam DeVine Don’t Know How Babies Are Made

Seems like James Corden and Adam DeVine missed sex-ed.

In a The Late Late Show with James Corden sketch on Wednesday night, Corden and DeVine played a pair of naive cops alongside Succession star Kiernan Culkin. Following a supposed bank robbery, the crime-fighting duo brought in an innocent Culkin for questioning. Alas, he had an airtight alibi that, shockingly, threw the two for a loop: He was at the hospital with his wife, who had given birth to a baby the same night.

"That seems awfully convenient, doesn't it?" Corden pressed. "Where did you get this baby?" Culkin's response was obvious: "Uh, from my wife?"

For his part, DeVine was equally confused. "So, what?" he asked. "Your wife just handed you a baby just out of thin air? Just handed you a baby?" As Culkin responded, "Well, no. She gave birth to it."

Childbirth? Never heard of it! DeVine and Corden were in disbelief as Culkin—who just so happened to welcome his first child IRL with wife Jazz Charton last month—painstakingly attempted to teach them where babies come from.