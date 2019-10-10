Paula Abdul Sets the Record Straight on If She Ever Dated Simon Cowell

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 5:01 AM

Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul

Trae Patton/NBC

Paula Abdul is setting the record straight on if she ever dated her American Idol co-star Simon Cowell.

The 57-year-old singer put any rumors to rest during her guest appearance on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The topic came up after a caller asked the Grammy winner if the former judges ever became romantically involved. However, Abdul was quick to shut down any speculation.

"Oh no! No! Ew, no!" she said.

This wasn't the first time fans had suggested there was "tension" between the two celebrities. In fact, Cowell claimed there was "sexual tension on her part" during a 2011 interview with Barbara Walters. However, it looks like Abdul is clearing things up once and for all.

It's been about a decade since both Abdul and Cowell served as judges on the singing competition series. So, what does she think of the reboot and the next generation of judges? Abdul weighed in on this, too.

For instance, she commented on reports claiming Katy Perry was paid $25 million to be a judge on the show.

"Well, good for her. Good for her," Adbul said. "Why not?"

Andy Cohen then applauded the star for "not being bitter about it."

"I take it out on my chihuahuas behind the scenes," she quipped, later adding she's friends with both Perry and fellow judge Lionel Richie.

She even said she's seen a "couple episodes" of the new program.

To see her answer more questions, check out the video.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

