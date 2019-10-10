Justin Bieber Has an Epic Proposal For Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 4:47 AM
Now that Miley Cyrus is officially one less lonely girl, it seems like everyone wants to know more about her romance with Cody Simpson. Including Justin Bieber.
After the Aussie singer, 22, posted a shirtless snap on Instagram, the Biebs couldn't help but thirst over his perfect swimmer's body. "Ur body is a wonderland," the newlywed commented, following up with a proposition, "Double date?" Of course, Cody was all in, writing back, "text me." (Can we do the same to score an invite?)
But we'll likely have to wait a beat before this party in the U.S.A. hits our Instagram feeds. After all, Miley was just released from the hospital and is recovering from surgery. An update she naturally shared on the 'gram. "She made it home," she captioned a shot of her hugging a shirtless Cody.
The exciting return comes after she was admitted to the hospital with tonsillitis on Tuesday. "Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass," she shared on her Instagram Story, "And help me kick this s--t to the cub where it belongs."
Through it all, Cody was right there, nursing her back to health. He even serenaded her with an original song.
"Suddenly I am feeling much better," she swooned. ""This sweeeeeet guy came to visit at the hospital and sang the sweeeeeetest song he just wrote for me."
The longtime pals budding romance follows Miley's recent breakups with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. While it may seem like the real thing based on social media, the duo aren't actually diving into a serious relationship.
"She is having fun and that's all," a source shared with E! News. "She has known Cody for a long time and is very comfortable with him. There's no strings attached and she is just going to see where each day takes her."
"She wants to let loose and just be free," the source continued. "She doesn't take anything too seriously or think too much about what she's doing. She was in a relationship with Liam for a very long time and now is her time to do what she wants to do. She doesn't have to answer to anyone and is happy about that."
