Was Kourtney Kardashian Robbed By Someone In Her Entourage?

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 7:00 AM
Does Kourtney Kardashian have a thief in her entourage?
In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three is alerted by her assistant Megan that money is missing from her wallet.
"Kourt? So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet," Megan informs her boss. "So, I don't know if you spent it out the other night?"
According to Kourtney, she only spent $20 at valet and remembers coming home with hundreds, which she had thrown back into her bag.
"There's no hundreds there right now," Megan confirms to Kourtney and an onlooking Khloe Kardashian.
In order to rule everything out, the Revenge Body star asks her sister if she accidentally lost the money. Unfortunately, Kris Jenner's oldest daughter is certain she had the cash when she returned home.
"It was definitely there," the Poosh.com founder notes. "You know when you just know? Like, I know for a fact."
To make matters worse, this isn't the only thing that has been stolen from Kourtney's home.
"The fact that money is missing from my wallet, definitely doesn't feel like a coincidence," Kourtney comments in a confessional. "We had an iPad missing in the house too."
Since Kourtney regularly has people "in and out of my house," it's entirely plausible that someone swiped these items.
"You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star concludes. "Something just isn't right."
