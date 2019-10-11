Transform Into Disney's Maleficent With MAC Cosmetics This Halloween

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

October is here and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. If you are feeling stumped, the geniuses over at MAC Cosmetics unveiled exactly how to get Maleficent's iconic makeup look from the upcoming film starring Angelina Jolie, and there's no doubt it would make one killer costume.

OK, so we might not have Jolie's insanely gorgeous cheekbones, but we can still transform into her legendary look for the big night. Ever wondered how to get Maleficent's signature pout? Use a combination of MAC's russian red lipstick and clear lipglass to get that sinister smile. With a variety of devilishly delightful eyeshadows and contour kits to choose from, you can transform your look from glamourous to villainous and recreate the Mistress of Evil's sultry look.

Here are six of our favorites below.