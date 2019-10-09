Jordyn Woods Reveals the Moment That ''Completely Changed Her Life''

Jordyn Woods isn't holding back anymore.

The 22-year-old star is ready to share her world with her followers, so much so that she has entered the YouTube space with the launch of her new channel. In fact, she has already uploaded her first video, where she candidly speaks about reaching her "lowest point," how she learned to love her body and the moment that forever impacted her life... for the better.

"Oh my gosh, guys. I'm so nervous to be sitting in front of this camera," she began her 22-minute YouTube video. "It's scary putting yourself out there and talking to the camera, and thinking, 'Am I being awkward, or will people like this?' But I'm over it."

For her first upload, the Secndnture athleisure founder opened up about the moment that truly "changed her life" and how she didn't let it "define" her. If anything, she explained that learning to "grow through it" taught her so much about herself.