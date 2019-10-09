How Nancy Drew Got Modernized For The CW

This ain't your grandma's Nancy Drew...but that's not at all a bad thing.

The Nancy Drew at the center of the new CW drama is, as some journalists were quick to point out during the show's panel at the summer TV Critics Association press tour, quite a bit sexier than Nancy Drew has been before. As in, Nancy now has some sex. But as Kennedy McMann and costar Scott Wolfe told us in our interview after the panel, she's just an 18 year old girl in 2019 who's going through a lot. (And it's also a CW show.)

"I think what we're seeing is a young woman who is grappling with an extreme loss of a parent, and the loss of the future that she had depended on having because of her mother getting sick. Her college applications fell through, she decided to stay home," McMann explains. "We're seeing her desperately lonely, vying to fill that void with something, and I think if that's not relatable, I truly don't know what is. And I think it's a very normal part of growing up and navigating what one's relationship to that sort of physical intimacy is."