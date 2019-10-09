Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning Look Like Real-Life Disney Princesses at Maleficent U.K. Premiere

Happily ever after really does exist.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning are busy jet setting across the world promoting their newest film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and on Wednesday night they showed up to the European premiere at the Odeon IMAX Waterloo in London looking like they stepped straight out of a fairy-tale.

Angelina stunned in a beautiful silver and gold structured floor-length Ralph & Russo Couture gown, while Elle was giving off some major Tinker Bell vibes in her light green Armani Prive gown. No damsel's in distress here, because these two were outfitted to win! Their outfits were so in-sync, which makes sense considering Angelina revealed that they spent a lot of time bonding when off-set.

The actress shared that she took Elle on a paintball outing along with her own children. ""We didn't tell production.... they get mad at me," she revealed to E! News at the film's premiere. But just because they were co-stars doesn't mean she went easy on her. "I can't remember if I shot her," Angelina joked. "I probably did. I wouldn't have stopped if she was in my sights."