Riverdale Stars Honor Luke Perry Ahead of Tribute Season Premiere

In honor of the season four premiere of Riverdale, which will honor the late actor Luke Perry, the rest of the cast is sharing touching tributes, messages and memories of their former co-star on social media.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 heartthrob died at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering from a stroke.

Before his death, the actor had recently filmed a role in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The actor died with three episodes of the season left to film and although Riverdale didn't ignore his character's absence, it wouldn't be until season four that showrunner and EP Roberto Aguirre Sacasa would "absolutely" address the fate of the character.

"We thought rather than do it quickly or do it wrong, let's take our time, let's figure it out, and let's deal with it at the beginning of season four," Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News.

In June, Riverdale creator then took to Twitter to reveal the season four premiere title ("In Memoriam") and news that it would pay tribute to the late star.

"Probably the most important episode of Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever," he tweeted. "A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke and Fred."

Since then, we've also learned that Perry's former BH90210 co-star Shannen Doherty (who played Perry's character Dylan McKay's primary love interest Brenda Walsh in the '90s hit show) would also guest star on the episode.

Today, ahead of the season four premiere, co-star and Hustlers actress Lili Reinhart took to social media to remember the actor.