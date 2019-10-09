Nikki Bella Shares Intimate Details About Her Sex Life With Artem Chigvintsev

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
In the words of Nikki Bella, "Once you have a dancer, you don't go back."
The candid Total Bellas star is known to be open about her ongoing romance with her former Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev. In Wednesday's newest episode of her and sister Brie Bella's eponymous podcast—their first live—the wrestling pro was notably forthcoming when faced with this fan question: "How often do you get freaky in the bed with your significant other?"
"Artem, should I have you answer this?" Nikki teased her man before weighing in.
"Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya," she said. "Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it. If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that."
The star also recalled a time when they went two weeks without having sex. "It kind of made me like angry like you know how you get hangry?" she described.
Meanwhile, her sister Brie, who is a mom to 2-year-old Birdie, added, "You know what mom life is like? A kid making noise, waking you up when you're making out and getting right there."
"Well that's why I'm not a mom, so I can feed my hunger," Nikki quipped back.
She continued to gush about the dancer, sharing, "He just moves those hips and he'll even do it naked. I'm sorry—I have to tell 'em."
After nearly a year together, it certainly sounds like the pair have found their groove—and, for Chigvintsev, her family's stamp of approval. Nikki and Brie's brother, JJ, even assured Chigvintsev from the audience that he is indeed part of the family. "He fits in so easy—I mean, it's phenomenal...and also he puts a smile on my sister's face, which is the most important thing," JJ said. Now, Brie is just "waiting for the damn ring" for her sister while Artem's parents are asking about grandchildren.
"His dad asked his mom so his mom could ask Artem when we were having kids," she revealed. "I started to think, 'Is it because I'm old? Did he Google and know I'm going to be 36 in November and he's like, Well those eggs are shriveling up, so she better get pregnant.'"
However, it doesn't sound like either of those things are in Nikki's immediate future. As she told E! News at the 20th-anniversary celebration of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, "Marriage and babies are really scary for me right now."
However, when Nikki speaks up about where they are in the relationship, Artem's reaction is all the more assuring. "I'm in this incredible relationship, but I still need more time," she told a fan during their live podcast. "The one thing that's amazing about our relationship is that we communicate...We communicate on where we're at in the relationship and I have to say he's so supportive on like, have more time to work on yourself or do these things and that's what makes me in my head go, God, this guy is the right one because he's willing to be there for me in that place."