Kim Kardashian and Sister Kourtney Suit Up to Meet With the Armenian President

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 1:54 PM
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian mean business!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars put on their power suits to meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday night. During their meeting at the presidential palace, the famous sisters enjoyed a fanciful and intimate dinner with the president and a small group of people.
The president "said a speech to them in the presidential private dining area," a source told E! News. "They stayed for about two hours and had a six-course meal."
Upon their arrival, the reality TV personalities each received a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, posed for photos and "got a full tour of the quarters," according to an insider.
For the special occasion, the siblings matched in all-black ensembles. The KKW Beauty founder donned an ultra-chic black velvet suit that she paired with heels and dainty jewelry pieces. Kourtney opted for a similar vibes and opted for a timeless suit that she wore with a white fitted tee underneath her blazer.
Along with meeting the Armenian president, Kim and Kourtney's trip is proving to be an unforgettable one. On Monday, the 38-year-old beauty mogul baptized her three youngest kids—Saint, Chicago and Psalm West—at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat. The Poosh founder and her three children—Mason, Penelope and Reign—also attended the ceremony.
"I had to bring my kids because just being in Armenia... Being able to bring my sister Kourtney, who had never been here before, and all of our children and getting the opportunity to baptism them all yesterday, here in Armenia means everything to us," Kim said of her trip at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention, where she was a keynote speaker. "We'll have these memories forever!"
SplashNews.com
Timeless lewks! The KKW Beauty founder wears a black velvet suit and dainty jewelry pieces for the special occasion. Kourtney opts for something similar, and dons a white fitted tee underneath her blazer.
SplashNews.com
Pop, fizz, clink! According to an insider, the president "said a speech to them in the presidential private dining area," and "they stayed for about two hours and had a six-course meal."
Hayk Baghdasaryan\TASS via Getty Images
The reality TV personality leaves a bouquet of red roses during her visit at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.
The Poosh founder strikes a quick pose for the 'gram during her trip in Armenia.
Hayk Baghdasaryan\TASS via Getty Images
The Kardashian family shares this special moment together, as they visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Tuesday.
KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images
The beauty mogul is all smiles while visiting the Armenian Government building in Yerevan.
KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images
The 38-year-old superstar visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Tuesday.
SplashNews.com
Kim and Kourtney wear their finest power suits during their meeting with the Armenian president on Tuesday. Upon their arrival, they receive beautiful flowers.
Hayk Baghdasaryan\TASS via Getty Images
The KKW Beauty founder, Kourtney and her two kids, Mason and Penelope, visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
