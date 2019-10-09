Kim Kardashian and Sister Kourtney Suit Up to Meet With the Armenian President

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 1:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian mean business!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars put on their power suits to meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday night. During their meeting at the presidential palace, the famous sisters enjoyed a fanciful and intimate dinner with the president and a small group of people.

The president "said a speech to them in the presidential private dining area," a source told E! News. "They stayed for about two hours and had a six-course meal."

Upon their arrival, the reality TV personalities each received a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, posed for photos and "got a full tour of the quarters," according to an insider.

For the special occasion, the siblings matched in all-black ensembles. The KKW Beauty founder donned an ultra-chic black velvet suit that she paired with heels and dainty jewelry pieces. Kourtney opted for a similar vibes and opted for a timeless suit that she wore with a white fitted tee underneath her blazer.

Read

Why Kim Kardashian Became More ''Cautious'' on Social Media After Having Kids

Along with meeting the Armenian president, Kim and Kourtney's trip is proving to be an unforgettable one. On Monday, the 38-year-old beauty mogul baptized her three youngest kidsSaint, Chicago and Psalm West—at the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat. The Poosh founder and her three children—Mason, Penelope and Reign—also attended the ceremony.

"I had to bring my kids because just being in Armenia... Being able to bring my sister Kourtney, who had never been here before, and all of our children and getting the opportunity to baptism them all yesterday, here in Armenia means everything to us," Kim said of her trip at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention, where she was a keynote speaker. "We'll have these memories forever!"

To see the family's trip in Armenia, keep scrolling through our gallery below.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Armenia Trip

SplashNews.com

Twinning

Timeless lewks! The KKW Beauty founder wears a black velvet suit and dainty jewelry pieces for the special occasion. Kourtney opts for something similar, and dons a white fitted tee underneath her blazer.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Armenia Trip

SplashNews.com

Cheers!

Pop, fizz, clink! According to an insider, the president "said a speech to them in the presidential private dining area," and "they stayed for about two hours and had a six-course meal."

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Armenia Trip

Hayk Baghdasaryan\TASS via Getty Images

Roses Are Red

The reality TV personality leaves a bouquet of red roses during her visit at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram, Selfie

Instagram

Strike a Pose

The Poosh founder strikes a quick pose for the 'gram during her trip in Armenia.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Harutyun Marutyan, Armenia

Hayk Baghdasaryan\TASS via Getty Images

Moment to Remember

The Kardashian family shares this special moment together, as they visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Armenia Trip

KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images

All Smiles

The beauty mogul is all smiles while visiting the Armenian Government building in Yerevan.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Armenia Trip

KAREN MINASYAN/AFP via Getty Images

Paying Her Respects

The 38-year-old superstar visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Armenia Trip

SplashNews.com

Flower Power

Kim and Kourtney wear their finest power suits during their meeting with the Armenian president on Tuesday. Upon their arrival, they receive beautiful flowers. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Harutyun Marutyan, Armenia

Hayk Baghdasaryan\TASS via Getty Images

Family Affair

The KKW Beauty founder, Kourtney and her two kids, Mason and Penelope, visit the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Why Kim Kardashian Became More ''Cautious'' on Social Media After Having Kids

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Instagram

Kim Kardashian Baptizes Saint, Chicago and Psalm West During Family Trip in Armenia

Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian

Why Khloe Kardashian and Expectant Mom Malika Haqq's Bond Is Now Tighter Than Ever

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick, KUWTK 1704

Scott Disick Worries Sofia Richie Isn't "Comfortable" on Finland Vacation With Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Moment That Almost Didn't Happen

Scott Feels Pressure With Kourtney & Sofia: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S17, Ep 4)

Kylie Jenner, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Stassi

Kylie Jenner and Her BFF Twin in Fun and Flirty Outfits Amid Travis Scott Split

TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kardashians , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Kardashian News , Shows , E! Shows , VG , Vacation , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.