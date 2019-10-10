L.A.'s Most Instagrammable Spa Le Jolie Shares Its Top Skincare Products

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Le Jolie Spa

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Ever wondered how Emma Roberts and Noah Cyrus keep their skin looking radiant and flawless? Chances are they stopped by Los Angeles' most Instagrammable spa: Le Jolie Spa. When we're not stalking their Instagram for skincare secrets and daily beauty essentials, we're dying to know how they keep celebrity clients'—including Josie Canseco, Lisa Rinna, and Elsa Hosk—skin looking oh-so-glowing. 

OK, so we might not all live in sunny California or city slicking New York City to book an appointment at the trendy skincare spa, however, we can scoop up some of the in demand spa's skincare must-haves! We sat down with Le Jolie Spa co-founder Brian Nourian to reveal six of their most popular go-to products that will become your personal skincare Bible. 

From under eye creams to hydrating face serums, we've got the skinny on how to even out your skin tone and emulate all your favorite celebrity's skincare routines. We'll be adding these items to our cart pronto!

Here are their six picks.

Read

Chloe Morello Shares Her Top 3 Beauty Products

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex

"Leaves your face with a fresh dewy look and is also great for removing makeup!"

Le Jolie Spa
$42 Dermstore
Susanne Kaufmann Eye Cream Line A,

"I notice my under eyes are immediately brighter and tighter."

Le Jolie Spa
$251 Net-A-Porter
iS Clinical Active Serum

"A night time serum that is anti-acne, brightening, and resurfacing. I love how fresh I look the next morning."

Le Jolie Spa
$135 Dermstore
iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum

"Instant hydration and evening out of my skin tone is why I love this serum!"

Le Jolie Spa
$90 Dermstore
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

"Vitamin C helps protect and brighten the skin, a great daytime serum."

Le Jolie Spa
$166 Dermstore
Seriously FAB Zinc It Over Sunscreen Facial Mist SPF 25

"A natural sunscreen spray with antioxidants that leave me skin glowy! It can be applied over makeup which is why I recommend it to everyone!"

Le Jolie Spa
$39 Amazon

Trending Stories

Latest News
Disney ColourPop

ColourPop's Disney Midnight Masquerade Collab Will Bring Out Your Inner Princess

Gwen Stefani, Fashion Icon Award

Gwen Stefani Talks "Surreal" PCAs Fashion Icon Award & What Inspires Her Style

Gwen Stefani, Fashion Icon Award

Gwen Stefani to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her Style Inspo, Celebrity Crush & More

This Naomi Scott Makeover Creates a Whole New World!

Ecomm: Advent Calendars

25 Advent Calendars You'll Want—Before They Sell Out!

Gwen Stefani

There's No Doubt That Gwen Stefani Is a Fashion Icon! See Her Best Looks Ever

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.