Relive the Most Exciting Moments From America's Got Talent, The Voice and More of the PCAs Competition Show Nominees

We can't stop watching competition shows. They are filled with suspense, excitement and of course, drama.

The eight shows that are vying for The Competition Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards brought some of the most talked about moments in television this year.

Audiences couldn't get over the America's Got Talent judges giving a standing ovation to Kodi Lee after his outstanding audition. In fact, the clip has garnered over 48 million views on YouTube since May.

But, Lee wasn't alone in having a show-stopping moment while taking part in one of these PCAs competition contenders. Laine Hardy surprised audiences with his triumph return to American Idol while Maelyn Jarmon earned four chair turns for her blind audition on The Voice. Both contestants went on to win!

See all the best moments for the Competition Show nominees