Lauren Conrad Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With William Tell

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
Congratulations are in order for LC!
Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell have welcomed a baby boy into the world. The fashion designer announced the news on Instagram Wednesday afternoon with the caption, "Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!"
The couple is already parents to son Liam James Tell, 2.
The Hills alumna first shared news of her second pregnancy in April, posting a sweet photo of her bump writing, "It's been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."
Their former party of three has experience in expanding. In June, the fashion designer revealed they had adopted a puppy. "Another little one has joined our pack," she wrote. "Thanks @wagsandwalks for bringing this sweet girl into our lives!"
Earlier this year, Lauren opened up about finding her footing when it comes to parenthood.
"Feeling like your quote unquote old self, I think takes a really long time," she said in her Asking For a Friend podcast. "For me, I would argue it took me at least a year to start feeling like normal again."
Fortunately, she's also learned to lean on her parents—and her husband's family.
"There is a lot of pressure to do it on your own and I felt that even with all the help I was like, 'No, I need to do this all by myself,'" Lauren revealed. "I don't know when we decided that that was the way it was supposed to be or set that standard because it's so impossible. When you're not sleeping, that's a form of torture! You'll literally lose your mind to the point where I was like, ‘I don't know if I'm qualified to watch a baby right now. I don't know if I should be left along with my child. I haven't slept in three days. I'm so tired.'"
Congratulations to this family on their newest addition!