Marriage Boot Camp Status Check: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together

When all else fails, try Marriage Boot Camp!

While turning to reality TV to solve your relationship problems might sound like a bad idea, it's been the way to go for more than a few famous pairs.

The WE tv show's first Reality Stars season premiered in 2014 and has since been helping famous couples reconcile or grow even stronger. Among its biggest success stories are The Hills: New Beginning's favorites Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who are already planning on baby No. 2.

Unfortunately, not all relationships have happy endings.

Whether it's working through a cheating scandal or simply learning how to co-parent through a divorce, this show has confronted more than a few relationship problems.