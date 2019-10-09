The Lineup at the First Coachella Will Blow Your Mind

If it feels weird to be talking about the first Coachella in these early days of spooky season, that's because...well, it is.

But however random it may seem, it doesn't change the fact that the world-famous music festival, usually held over two weekends in early April, is actually celebrating its 20th anniversary on October 9. And unless you're one of the few people—and we do mean few—who were present for the inaugural weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California exactly two decades ago, you probably had no idea. (We sure didn't.) And if the fact that the whole endeavor began in an entirely different time of year has left you shook, wait until you find out what that fateful first weekend was like. Because the different date is truly just the tip of the iceberg.

Long before the flower-crowned Instagram influencers had descended upon the annual event, turning it into a place to, most importantly, see and be seen (rather than, you know, a place to listen), the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was co-founded by Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen as a way for Goldenvoice, their Los Angeles-based concert promotion company, to stay afloat against competitors who could offer higher guarantees to secure venues. Having already booked a one-off show for Pearl Jam on the site in 1993, proving the polo club's suitability for large-scale events, an idea was born: book several cool, but not quote-unquote popular artists for one lineup, a festival with multiple venues.

"Maybe if you put a bunch of them together," Tollett told The Desert Sun in 2011 about his idea, "that might be a magnet for a lot of people."