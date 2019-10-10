ColourPop's Disney Midnight Masquerade Collab Will Bring Out Your Inner Princess

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 3:30 AM
If you didn't know, Disney has teamed up with fan-favorite brand ColourPop and dropped the most immaculate new collaboration: the Midnight Masquerade Collection! This gorgeous (and super hefty) collection celebrates eight iconic Disney princesses featuring Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Esmeralda, Megara, Aurora and lastly, Giselle.
The new line was named after a series of limited-edition Disney princess dolls and features individual makeup bundles created for each one. Whether you want to channel your inner Belle or Princess Tiana, you can purchase the products separately, should you want to mix and match.
Check out nine of our favorites below and shop the full Midnight Masquerade Collection before it
turns into a pumpkin sells out!
This bold and bright 15 eyeshadow palette features party ready shades inspired by your favorite Disney princesses! Includes buttery mattes, lux metallics and sparkling pressed glitters.
Complete your masquerade look with the perfect makeup bag to haul your products.
Velvety smooth meets buttery soft in this limited edition rich berry lipstick.
Be the Belle of the ball with this Beauty and the Beast limited beauty kit. Includes Beast lux liquid lip and enchanted mirror blush compact.
Don't wait until midnight to get Cinderella's signature makeup kit! The set includes Prince Charming lux liquid lip and horse & carriage highlighter compact.
Shimmery meets matte perfection in this deep raspberry liquid lipstick.
Enchant your beauty routine with Giselle's signature makeup kit including Prince Edward lux liquid lip and Anadalasia highlighter compact.
Channel your inner princess with Aurora's signature makeup kit including Prince Phillip lux liquid lip and coronation highlighter compact.
Want more beauty for your buck? Get the limited edition Disney Masquerade PR Collection kit that includes the Midnight Masquerade Palette and all 8 Princess bundles.
