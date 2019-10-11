From Punk Princess to Glam Goddess: Relive Gwen Stefani's Fashion Evolution

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 6:00 AM
Gwen Stefani's aesthetic may have changed over the years but one thing's for certain: she's always looked stylish!
Stefani is this year's E! People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon Award recipient, an honor that celebrates celebrities whose fashion sensibilities are as iconic as they are. Last year, the inaugural award went to Victoria Beckham.
Stefani first became a star as the front woman of No Doubt, where we got to know the singer's enviable, cool-girl look that was punk and alternative. As the celeb came into her own as a solo artist, her style evolved with her, becoming more glam and high-fashion without ever losing her edgy roots. All along the way (minus two very brief stints with pink and blue hair), she's complemented her outfits with her signature platinum hair.
It's also no wonder that many of her most memorable outfits looked so good because, in many cases, she designed the pieces herself. The California native created L.A.M.B., her own fashion line, and has rocked her own label on countless red carpets.
Check out the Grammy-winner's best ensembles below to see how her style has evolved in many ways over the past few decades.
Getty Images
In 1997, Gwen Stefani of rising ska-punk band No Doubt made her Grammy Awards red carpet debut in a floral-on-floral ensemble that showed off her bold style. Little did anyone know, the frontwoman was about to bloom herself as a heavy hitter in the music industry.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Stefani's punk roots were reflected in everything from her music to her fashion sense, as seen in her 1998 MTV VMAs look that included an edgy black skirt, baby blue furry bikini top and matching blue tresses.
Getty Images
At the 2001 Grammy Awards, Stefani stepped out in this feminine dress with sequin bow detailing in the front. Accessorized with fishnets, sheer pink gloves and a sparkling hairpiece, the musician's style was a mix of flirty and fun.
Thomas Rabsch/Courtesy of Interscope Records
In 2002, Stefani got married in a custom Christian Dior ombre wedding dress that was hand-painted by John Galliano, who was serving as the head designer for the legendary fashion house at the time.
Donato Sardella/WireImage
In this epic 2003 throwback, Stefani poses alongside Charlize Theron, Christina Applegate and Brandy in a Bob Marley-print Dior dress. The fun, loud pattern nods to her rocker style, but also shows how The Voice coach started to play with more feminine styles as well.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Stefani rocked this fantastical number from Louis Vuitton when she hit the carpet at the 2004 MTV Music Video Awards. It reminded us of her iconic "What You Waiting For?" music video that came out the same year, where the starlet channeled the world of Lewis Carroll with Alice in Wonderland vibes.
Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
In December of 2004, Stefani stunned in a Vivienne Westwood gown at the premiere for The Aviator, her feature film debut. Landing the role was not bad for the performer's first blockbuster gig, since she shared the screen with none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.
Getty Images
At the 2005 Grammy Awards, the "Hollaback Girl" artist wore a daring sheer number from her own fashion line, L.A.M.B.
Getty Images
At the 2006 Grammy Awards—where Stefani was nominated five times for her debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby.—the pregnant singer rocked the red carpet in a memorable gown by L.A.M.B. that showed off her inner animal.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Stefani stunned at the 2013 Emmys in this two-piece Atelier Versace gown. The silver sequins mixed with the caged V-neck perfectly married the singer's rocker roots with the more glamorous direction her style started to morph into.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
She's electric! At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, the California native hit the step-and-repeat in a two-piece L.A.M.B. design that was a striking mix of neon pink and black accents.
James Devaney/GC Images
In 2015, the "Rich Girl" singer was snapped wearing a feminine, floral jacket tossed over a cut-out dress with fishnet tights and caged heels. The expert pattern and style mixing proves that she more than deserves the Fashion Icon Award!
JUSTIN CAMPBELL/startraksphoto.com
This look is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S! The fashion designer rocked this trendy, floral jumpsuit from L.A.M.B. at her line's NYFW show in 2015.
Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
The singer brought a whole new aesthetic to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards with this sheer, embellished gown and her signature red lip color swapped for a nude hue. Later that night, Stefani rocked the number on-stage as she sang "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" with her beau Blake Shelton.
Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
The style star turned heads at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party when she arrived in a red floral applique gown by Yanina Couture. The strategically placed petals showed off the star's figure in a look that is a big difference from the sartorial singer's punk beginnings.
Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
The "Harajuku Girls" songstress hit the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in this heavenly, sparkling dress complete with tights to tie the look together.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
At the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Stefani brought the heat in an ensemble that was a perfect blend of her early rocker aesthetic and newer glam goddess vibes with an olive-colored draping dress with peekaboo lace and a metallic sleeve. With over 20 years of great fashion, it's no wonder that Stefani is this year's PCAs Style Icon Award winner.
