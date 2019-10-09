NBC News Reporter's Son Adorably Interrupts Mom's Live Broadcast

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 8:51 AM

Courtney Kube

@MSNBC via Twitter

Hey, sometimes you just can't find a babysitter...

During her live MSNBC breaking news broadcast about the Turkish military's offensive in northern Syria on Wednesday morning, NBC News' national security and Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube was momentarily interrupted when one of her 4 and 1/2-year-old twin sons wandered on set and began talking to and gesturing at her. The journalist laughed off the incident, as did MSNBC.

"Excuse me, my kids are here. Live television," Kube said, before continuing her report.

"Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms #workingmoms," read a tweet posted by MSNBC.

Fellow NBC News Correspondent Julia Ainsley tweeted, "Mother of twins and best on the beat. @ckubeNBC does it all."

"I couldn't love this more. You're amazing @ckubeNBC ! #msnbcmoms," wrote colleague Katy Tur.

 

Read

Children Interrupt Their Father's BBC Interview, Become Viral Sensations

Watch the adorable moment below:

