Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Tribute to Sister Bella Hadid on Her 23rd Birthday

by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 8:18 AM

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Sister, sister!

Gigi Hadid is taking fans for a walk down memory lane in honor of Bella Hadid's 23rd birthday today.

The 24-year-old posted an adorable throwback of her cradling her baby sister at the beach. In her hilarious caption, she thanked their mother, Yolanda Hadid, for birthing Bella.

"INTL. @bellahadid DAY," she said. "MY VERY OWN CUSTOM CABBAGE PATCH KID I RAISED RIGHT FROM THE SEEDLING ! THNX @yolanda.hadid !"

And the celebrations didn't stop there! Chanel's Paris Fashion Week savior posted even more throwback photos of her and baby Bella to her Instagram story.

"Don't look at or touch my custom bestie ever again," Gigi quipped on a photo from the day her model sister was born.

Another shot from Yolanda's hospital room shows the mother helping a baby Gigi hold Bella, presumably for the first time. Gigi's last post honoring her sister shows the two as kids, dressed in pastel dresses with floral headbands. It's so very '90s.

Photos

Bella and Gigi Hadid's Best Style Moments

Bella posted the "custom bestie" post to her own Instagram story adding, "the truth!!!!!!!"

The popular—and newly single—model has been on a posting spree this morning, reposting birthday shout outs from all of her famous friends. But Gigi's posts take the (birthday) cake.

These two really know how to celebrate each other.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Birthday Instagram Story 2019

Instagram

On Gigi's 24th birthday in April, Bella posted a heartfelt tribute. "Happy birthday to my best friend by blood and by choice," she wrote. "I am so lucky. You are everything good my sweet sister. Your empathy, love, loyalty and work ethic are some of the reasons you are so beyond loved by so many."

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Birthday Instagram Story 2019

Instagram

"Your creativity and energy to always go above and beyond surprises and excites me everyday!!!" Bella continued. "I am so inspired by you and every single endeavor that you take. I will be by your side for every single one you take in the future!. I am your #1 fan forever and I can't wait for forever of birthdays with you!!!!! I love you My little ball of sunshine @gigihadid."

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Birthday Instagram Story 2019

Instagram

The sisterly love is so real.

Happy birthday, Bella! May you continue to slay.

