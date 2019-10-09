Why Jennifer Morrison Wanted to "Fight" for Her This Is Us Role

She has a legion of fans thanks to House and Once Upon a Time, but Jennifer Morrison got her This Is Us role the old fashioned way: auditioning.

Morrison told EW the role of Cassidy was something she immediately wanted to do.

"By the way, this was not something that was just like offered to me. I had to fight for this. I love the show. I'm a fan of the show, and I've heard that there was a great guest arc coming for a strong female and [creator] Dan Fogelman auditions everybody. Everybody auditions for the show," Morrison said. "My team came to me and they were like, ‘Is this something that you would want enough that you'd be willing to read for?' And I said, ‘Uhhh, yeah!'"