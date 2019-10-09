Eleanor's The Good Place Plan Hits a Snag, So Now She Has to Torture...Chidi

The fate of, well, everyone, rests in the hands of Eleanor (Kristen Bell) on The Good Place. And after a crisis of faith, she's back on track with the experiment to prove humans, even in the afterlife, can try and become better people. Everything's going according to plan…until it doesn't.

In the exclusive sneak peek of "Chillaxing," the third episode of the final season, Eleanor and Michael (Ted Danson) discover their plan to have the mind-wiped Chidi (William Jackson Harper) get the other human test subjects has hit a snag.