Nick Jonas' Tribute to Priyanka Chopra and Her New Movie Will Warm Your Heart

Nick Jonas is Priyanka Chopra's biggest fan.

The singer posted a heartfelt Instagram in honor of Chopra's new film, The Sky Is Pink, and it's sure to make any fan of the couple swoon.

"This film touched my heart in so many ways," he said on Wednesday. "The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose_'s direction."

Then he gushed over his multi-talented wife. "@priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film," he said. "You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people's lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie!"