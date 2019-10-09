Nick Jonas' Tribute to Priyanka Chopra and Her New Movie Will Warm Your Heart

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos
by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 6:21 AM
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for John Varvatos
Nick Jonas is Priyanka Chopra's biggest fan.
The singer posted a heartfelt Instagram in honor of Chopra's new film, The Sky Is Pink, and it's sure to make any fan of the couple swoon.
"This film touched my heart in so many ways," he said on Wednesday. "The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose_'s direction."
Then he gushed over his multi-talented wife. "@priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film," he said. "You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people's lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie!"
Chopra responded to the post with her own loving words.
"Thank you my jaan," she wrote, "jaan" being a Hindi word used to address a loved one.
Chopra and Jonas have always been overtly supportive of each other's careers. (Chopra credits his admiration for her ambition as one of the reasons she fell for him in the first place.)
On Tuesday, while doing press for The Sky Is Pink, Chopra said her husband is a "music prodigy" in response to the news that he'll be a coach on season 18 of The Voice.
"He knows about music so much," Chopra told Today's Hoda Kotb. "He's literally been a music prodigy since he was 7 years old, so I think it'll be amazing to see him working with new musicians and adding to that."
Jonas and Chopra, no doubt, bond over the fact that they both have been working in entertainment for the majority of their lives. Jonas, of course, has been famous since his teen years alongside brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. As for Chopra, she won Miss World when she was just 18, and her career took off from there.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: Global Power Couple.
