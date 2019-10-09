The Good Doctor Wedding First Look: Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley Head Down the TV Aisle

It's a The Good Doctor wedding and E! News has your exclusive first look.

In the sneak peek photos below Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) takes a walk down the aisle with Debbie Wexler (Sheila Kelley) and Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is right there with him.

To make this blessed event even better? Kelley and Schiff are married in real life.

"This year I get to work a lot more with my real-life wife, Shelia Kelley, and I'm loving that," Schiff told E! News about the new season. The two previously worked together on Santa Fe, but weren't in the same scene, and in an AFI film years ago.