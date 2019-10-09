The Good Doctor Wedding First Look: Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley Head Down the TV Aisle

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 7:00 AM
It's a The Good Doctor wedding and E! News has your exclusive first look.
In the sneak peek photos below Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) takes a walk down the aisle with Debbie Wexler (Sheila Kelley) and Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is right there with him.
To make this blessed event even better? Kelley and Schiff are married in real life.
"This year I get to work a lot more with my real-life wife, Shelia Kelley, and I'm loving that," Schiff told E! News about the new season. The two previously worked together on Santa Fe, but weren't in the same scene, and in an AFI film years ago.
"I love it," Schiff said about working with Kelley. "She's such a good actress and she's so alive on camera. I love working with her. She's great. And then we get to have dinner together back at the hotel, so it's awesome."
ABC
The Monday, Oct. 14 episode, "Take My Hand," also features a conspiracy theorist played by Schiff's The West Wing costar Josh Malina questioning Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) over liver damage. Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) treats a woman whose inability to feel pain is threatening her life and marriage, and Dr. Murphy has a romantic crisis of his own.
ABC
Now in its third season, The Good Doctor follows Dr. Murphy, an autistic doctor with savant syndrome. Schiff plays his mentor.
ABC
Schiff told us he's been working with autism-related organizations for the last 35 years and his son is "on the realm."
"This show champions the struggles and successes and failures of someone who is ignored by society and really ostracized by society…since it affected me in my personal life, this show appealed to me for that reason," Schiff said.
The Good Doctor airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on ABC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?