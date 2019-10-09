Simone Biles Breaks Record to Become the Most Decorated Female Gymnast in History

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Simone Biles

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Simon Biles is officially the GOAT in the world of female gymbastics.

The 22-year-old Olympian became the most decorated female gymnast in history on Tuesday after she won her 21st World Championship medal at the Women's Team Final in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles also helped Team USA won a fifth straight world team title, beating Russia by 5.801 points.

"Sometimes I wish I would quit," Biles said, according to NBC Sports. "The other day, we walked out there, and I was like, I literally hate this feeling, and I don't know why I keep forcing myself to do it."

"I hate that feeling like I'm going to puke before," she added. "But, you know, we love the thrill of it. Reminds me to never give up because one day I won't have the opportunity to get that feeling."

Biles broke a record  previously held by Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina, who had 20 when she retired in 2004 at age 25. She is now two medals shy of the overall record held by 1990s Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo, NBC Sports reported.

Biles' could break his record within days; she is set to compete in the Women's All-Around Final on Thursday and over the weekend, she will take part in four individual event finals.

Watch

Simone Biles Reacts to Shocking DWTS Elimination

Biles, the eldest member of Team USA, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, said in March that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games will be her last.

(E! and NBC Sports are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Tribute to Sister Bella Hadid on Her 23rd Birthday

Chance the Rapper, James Corden

Chance the Rapper Reveals What It's Really Like to Hang Out With Kanye West on Carpool Karaoke

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie

Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb React to Rape Allegations Against Matt Lauer

This Is Us

Why Jennifer Morrison Wanted to "Fight" for Her This Is Us Role

The Good Place

Eleanor's The Good Place Plan Hits a Snag, So Now She Has to Torture...Chidi

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Recalls Facing Sexism During Her Time on The Office

Kim Kardashian, Mario Dedivanovic

Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Reveals He Was Once Pressured to Stop Working With Her

TAGS/ Simone Biles , Olympics , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.