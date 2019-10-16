These Badass Hollywood Stars Have Side Hustles Worth Shopping for

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
by Cassie Esparza | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 3:00 AM
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage; Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"I'm a hustler baby!"
That's what triple-threat Jennifer Lopez wrote on Instagram when she announced her involvement in the strip-club drama Hustlers. But playing the ringleader of a band of strippers is not the only thing that makes J-Lo a bad-ass babe!
The mega-star owns the lifestyle brand Jennifer Lopez Collection, for which she designs clothes, sportswear, handbags and other accessories sold exclusively at Kohl's. And she's not the only one!
Celebs have a history of taking their success to the next level by adding on a side hustle. These range from Lady Gaga's unique makeup line to Drake's premium American Whiskey brand.
Whether it's to fulfill a lifelong dream or support a philanthropic cause, these celebs have managed to turn their passion projects into booming brands.
This National Boss Day, we're recognizing the stars who have taken their celeb status to boss level and inspire us to keep hustling every day! Keep scrolling below.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Reality star
Side Hustle: Good American—size-inclusive denim, activewear and bodysuits for women
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Major Gig: Grammy-Winning Rapper
Side Hustle: Virginia Black Whiskey—premium Decadent American Bourbon Whiskey
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Actress
Side Hustle: Boyfriend—lifestyle brand that produces perfumes, candles, pulse point oils and now room sprays
Article continues below
Rodrigo Varela/WireImage
Major Gig: Singer
Side Hustle: Marc Anthony—men's clothing and accessory line available at Kohl's
Taylor Hill/WireImage
Major Gig: Model, television host and author
Side Hustle: Cravings—kitchen and tabletop collection for Target
Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Style360
Article continues below
Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Major Gig: Reality star
Side Hustle: Talentless—a fashion line that pays homage to the new wave of creators, innovators and influencers who've made a name for themselves by going against the conventions of what it means to be "talented."
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Major Gig: Rapper and singer
Side Hustle: Yeezys—footware line with Adidas
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Country singer
Side Hustle: Flags & Anthem—men's casual fashion line
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Major Gig: Queer Eye star
Side Hustle: All Modern Furniture—modern furniture collection
imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Radio personality, television host and producer
Side Hustle: Ryan Seacrest Distinction—contemporary menswear lifestyle brand
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Black-ish actress
Side Hustle: Pattern Beauty—hair-care brand for curly and coiled hair
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Major Gig: Television host
Side Hustle: ED By Ellen and EV1—home, fashion, pet and baby collections inspired by the talk-show host's style
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Model
Side Hustle: Kora Organics—organic skin care products collection
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Actress and YouTube personality
Side Hustle: Beis Travel—travel gear and accessories
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Major Gig: Actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star
Side Hustle: Lisa Rinna Collection—women's clothing line with QVC
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Major Gig: Country singer
Side Hustle: Calia—fitness apparel and accessories
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Major Gig: Singer and actress
Side Hustle: Haus Laboratories—cruelty-free cosmetics brand that encourages self-expression
Article continues below
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Singer and fashion designer
Side Hustle: Victoria Beckham Beauty—clean, luxury beauty brand
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Major Gig: Singer and songwriter
Side Hustle: Katy Perry Footwear—designer shoes that are bold, vibrant and unique
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Major Gig: Television host and former football player
Side Hustle: JCP X Michael Strahan—casual and formal menswear collections
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Major Gig: Stranger Things actress
Side Hustle: Florence by Mills—clean skincare and makeup brand for all skin types
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Major Gig: Actress and model
Side Hustle: Eva Mendes New York & Company—clothing collection for women
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Actress
Side Hustle: Sofia Jeans—clothing line for women with Walmart
Article continues below
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Major Gig: Actress and singer
Side Hustle: Jennifer Lopez—clothing line for women with Kohls
Mara Soldinger, E! News
Major Gig: Vanderpump Rules star
Side Hustle: Give Them LaLa Beauty—cruelty-free creative beauty brand
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Major Gig: Vanderpump Rules star
Side Hustle: Vanderpump Pets and LVP Sangria—luxury accessories and grooming products for pets and a sangria collection
Article continues below
Alexander Tamargo/WireImage
Major Gig: Basketball player
Side Hustle: Jordan—shoes, apparel and accessories by Nike
Zendaya, Margot Robbie and More Stars Put a Fashionable Foot Forward at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?