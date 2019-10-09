23 Oh So Cozy Items to Snuggle Up With This Fall

iStock
by Jake Thompson & Katherine Riley | Wed., Oct. 9, 2019 4:00 AM
iStock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hello, fall! It's time for cooler weather, gorgeous foliage, apple-picking, and fall decorating! It's also time to pack away the summer décor and introduce autumn favorites such as spiced cider candles, impressive coffee table books, and the season's must-have throw blankets. Whether it's a nice conversation pillow or a new splash of color, you can add a little autumnal warmth to any room in your house without a lot of effort.
When we think of fall decor, it doesn't have to scream pumpkin spice everything either! Try adding a celestial wall hanging or maybe something a little more rustic to switch up your usual autumnal vibe. If you are someone who likes tiny subtle accents dispersed around your home, how about these pumpkin beaded coasters to add a touch of festive flair? If you are someone who's a little more extra, opt for hanging these stargazing lights over your dining room table to show off the fall decorating queen that you are!
Case in point: there's no wrong way to get your autumn on.
Whether it's a present for a loved one or just for you, this gigantic knit throw blanket is what blanket dreams are made of! With a variety of colors, you can buy a whole loot to scatter around your bedroom, living room, and office space.
Add a pop of style and texture to your next TV binge party with this bright and whimsical tasseled pillow. Toss in this weighted blanket and your weekend is set!
Give your space a mystical feel that's so out of this world with these glimmering metallic wall hangings.
Hand-carved from natural teak, this footed board elevates cheese, snacks, sweets, and more.
Invite your guests into your home with an invigorating blend of wild pumpkin and spicy masala chai.
We never met a Taschen book we didn't like. (And who doesn't love cats?) Start a conversation with a great big coffee table book.
A woven jacquard throw blanket that's exactly what it says: good for naps. Also great for Netflixing, travel or just making a decorative statement!
A practical addition to mudrooms, patios, and porches, this woven mat is made from rugged, coir fiber that catches dirt before it enters the house.
Create a sense of warmth with this harvest apple and cinnamon candle with soothing vanilla and Canadian fir.
Add some dynamic texture to your boho-chic vibe with this tufted throw blanket! Also available in mustard and dark blue.
Your cheese and crackers platter just got an upgrade with this rustic wooden metal tray.
Nothing dresses up a coffee table like a little holiday decor! These beaded pumpkin coasters would look oh-so-scary with these black cat beaded placemats.
Celebrate the season with scents of creamy, buttery pumpkin and a touch of orange zest wrapped within a savory vanilla and cinnamon candle.
Snuggle up with this super soft angora fur throw pillow in bold burgundy. Also available in blush, aqua, and gray.
Add some whimsy and a sense of humor to the season with these candy corn bottle brush trees. They would look killer with these spider web beaded coasters.
Celebrate the bounty of fall with this dried wheat door wreath. Spruce up your decor with this unique hanging wreath that features twigs and wire that calls to mind a fall harvest.
Add extra texture to your decor and turn your room into an inviting space with this simple yet classy elegant throw blanket design. Drape it over a chair, couch or bed to add an exotic stylish touch to your living room or bed room.
Make your terrain glisten and sparkle with these stargazing cascade lights that will cast a soft glow both indoors and out.
Bring out your inner witch when you burn this candle through all the phases of the moon. It would look truly sinister with this ouija board serving tray.
You'll go out of your gourd when you see your table set with these placemats.
Whether you light a candle or fill it up with miniature pinecones, this gold lantern will become a fall staple in your home.
Farm meets fresh with this metal serving tray with galvanized rope handles. Whether you put it on your coffee table or outside with the pumpkins and haystacks, you've got an autumnal winner!
These fun decorative pumpkins let you enjoy the fruits of the season without worrying about their longevity. Place them on a mantel outfitted with colorful leaves or at the foot of a lit fireplace for instant ambiance.
Check out our creepy cool Halloween decoration ideas and our Advent calendar must-haves!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?