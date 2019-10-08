Where Are Your Favorite Nickelodeon Stars Now?

25 years ago, kids everywhere fell in love with a teenage girl with telekinetic powers who could turn into a mobile puddle of goo at will.

When The Secret World of Alex Mack debuted on Nickelodeon on October 8, 1994, the thrilling series not only became one of the network's most-watched series, but created a teen idol out of star Larisa Oleynik, who would remain a favorite for millennials long after the show had gone off the air and roles had seemingly dried up for the young actress.

For every Nick star like Ariana Grande or Melissa Joan Hart or Keke Palmer—you know, those who never really went away and only managed to get more famous once their time on the network ended—there are those like Larisa who seemingly faded away into, if not complete obscurity then minor anonymity. But the thing is, for the most of them, they were still out there, doing there thing. We just had to know where to look.