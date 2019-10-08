Miley Cyrus Asks for a "Boost of Bad Ass" After Being Hospitalized

We can't stop and we won't stop sending good vibes to Miley Cyrus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the music superstar revealed to her followers on Instagram Stories that she was in the hospital, presumably for tonsillitis.

"Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend!" Miley shared online with a selfie from her hospital bed. "Send goooooood vibes my way!"

She added, "Hoping the Rock star G*DS send me a boost of bad ass and help me kick this s--t to the cub where it belongs. We got gorillas to save!"

And for those who were wondering, Gorillapalooza is a charity event scheduled to occur this weekend at the Hollywood Palladium. The exclusive event helps raise funds for The Ellen Fund, which supports global conservation efforts for endangered species.