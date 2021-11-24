There's No Doubt That Gwen Stefani Is a Fashion Icon: See Her Best Looks Ever

Watch : Gwen Stefani Fashion Icon: E! People's Choice Awards

Gwen Stefani is never, ever afraid to take a style risk.

Back in the '90s, the superstar made waves in fashion as the lead singer of No Doubt and since then, she has continued to bring her style A-game to every event she attends, from the Met Gala to the Kids Choice Awards. And of course, we can't forget E!'s People's Choice Awards, where she was naturally honored with the Fashion Icon Award in 2019.

Needless to say, no matter the occasion, the L.A.M.B. designer loves to show off her unique sense of fashion—and there is no denying that she always looks flawless.

No matter what she's wearing. On the red carpet, the "Hollaback Girl" singer has rocked everything from sexy mini dresses to elegant ball gowns. And, thanks to husband Blake Shelton, the mom of three has seamlessly incorporated more country into her wardrobe. (Who doesn't love a flannel?!)