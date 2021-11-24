E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

There's No Doubt That Gwen Stefani Is a Fashion Icon: See Her Best Looks Ever

Enjoy this sweet escape and look back on Gwen Stefani's most iconic looks over the years.

Gwen Stefani is never, ever afraid to take a style risk.

Back in the '90s, the superstar made waves in fashion as the lead singer of No Doubt and since then, she has continued to bring her style A-game to every event she attends, from the Met Gala to the Kids Choice Awards. And of course, we can't forget E!'s People's Choice Awards, where she was naturally honored with the Fashion Icon Award in 2019

Needless to say, no matter the occasion, the L.A.M.B. designer loves to show off her unique sense of fashion—and there is no denying that she always looks flawless.

No matter what she's wearing. On the red carpet, the "Hollaback Girl" singer has rocked everything from sexy mini dresses to elegant ball gowns. And, thanks to husband Blake Shelton, the mom of three has seamlessly incorporated more country into her wardrobe. (Who doesn't love a flannel?!) 

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

Need further proof Stefani is no doubt a fashion legend? Just keep scrolling...

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images Getty Images for Fondation Prince Albert II
Pastel Perfection

In Elie Saab

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Country Chic

In Philipp Plein 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Old Hollywood Glam

In Moschino

Snorlax / MEGA
Perfect Princess

In a blush pink tulle dress with a green bow.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Beaming Beauty

In Balmain

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Vegas Vixen

In a nude and silver fringe dress.

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM
Simply Stunning

In a plunging mini red dress and black thigh-high boots

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Bold & Bright

In Schiaparelli

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Denim Delight

In a denim-on-denim look and black stilettos

JERRITT CLARK
Stylish Star

In black and white polka dot dress

Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp
Gold Goddess

In a gold ruffle-hem mini dress.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Hollaback Girl

In a bold print jacket, fishnets and thigh-high boots

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards
Blue Beauty

In Reem Acra

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Luxurious Lady

In Marchesa

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
Glitz & Glamour

In Falguni Shane Peacock

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Oh So Gwen

In a mesh top, army cargo pants and gold heels

 

Image Group LA /Disney Channel
Red Carpet Ready

In Olympia Le-Tan

Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage
Red Hot

In Yanina Couture

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Pretty in Pink

In a bright pink dress with a necktie

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sheer Perfection

In Yousef Al-Jasmi

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for BeautyCon
Metallic Maven

In Fausto Puglisi

Robin Marchant/Getty Image
Beautiful in Black

In Michelle Mason

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Colorful Bohemian

In Reem Acra

REX Shutterstock
Risky Business

In Christopher Kane

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard
Hot Mama

In a printed blouse with a black skirt

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Top Notch

In Dolce & Gabbana

John Shearer/Invision for The Hollywood Reporter/AP Images
Polka Dots

In Dolce & Gabbana

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
Everything on Fleek

In Atelier Versace

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MasterCard
Werk It

In a steel-gray frock

Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
Mixed Prints

In a leather jacket with printed pants

