Inside Felicity Huffman's Plan to Rebuild Her Life

"I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed."

For now, she's turning much of that energy to her inner circle. In the months since her March arrest, she has attended family therapy sessions with Macy and their two daughters Sophia, 19, and Georgia, 17, working to repair a relationship that, as Macy put it in his letter to the judge "exploded" when they learned of her role in the college admissions scandal and the plans she had put in place to give them an unfair advantage.

"There is much to be done, and some of the hurt and anger will take years to work through," the actor shared in his note, "but we are making progress."

That began with the mother of all apologies, Sophia being justifiably hurt and embarrassed when she learned of Huffman's scheme. (According to the criminal complaint, Huffman made arrangements to repeat the scheme for her younger daughter, but ultimately decided not to.)