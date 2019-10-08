Jennifer Aniston Says Harvey Weinstein Tried "Bullying" Her Into Wearing Marchesa

Aniston worked with Weinstein on the 2005 movie Derailed. When asked if she ever spent time with the producer, Aniston claimed she "had to."

"There was the premiere dinner. I remember I was sitting at the dinner table with Clive [Owen], and our producers and a friend of mine was sitting with me," she told the magazine. "And he literally came to the table and said to my friend: 'Get up!' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' And so my friend got up and moved and Harvey sat down. It was just such a level of gross entitlement and piggish behavior."

She also accused the filmmaker of demanding that she wear a dress by Marchesa—the clothing line of his then-wife Georgina Chapman.

"I remember, right when [his ex-wife] Georgina's clothing line Marchesa was starting. That's when he came to visit me in London while we were shooting," Aniston said. "He'd be like, 'Ok, so I'd like you to wear one of these to the premiere.' And I went through the book, and at the time, it wasn't what it is today. It was not for me. He was like, 'You have to wear the dress.' That was my only bullying. And I was like, 'No, I will not wear the dress.'"

Aniston said she didn't wear the garment.

"Well, what was he going to do?" she said when asked if Weinstein accepted her answer. "Come over here and make me wear it?!"