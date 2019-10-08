How Zoey Deutch Turned Her ''Debilitating'' Anxiety Into Her ''Superpower''

You saw her living a lie in Ryan Murphy's The Politician and, now, Zoey Deutch is getting honest.

In the November cover interview for Cosmopolitan, the actress opened up about her lifelong mental health struggle. "I came into this world with anxiety," the 24-year-old told the outlet. "I used to hold my breath from anxiety when I was a baby and it would make me faint."

Deutch, whose parents are Back To The Future actress Lea Thompson and Pretty in Pink director Howard Deutch, shared that her anxiety can be painful and all-consuming, but it keeps her centered. "There are times when it's debilitating," she revealed. "And there are times when it makes me laugh, like in the car today when I lost the plot entirely. But I actually feel like my superpower is my anxiety. It's one of my key motivators and it's at the center of my ambition."

Her relatability doesn't end there.