How Zoey Deutch Turned Her ''Debilitating'' Anxiety Into Her ''Superpower''

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 11:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zoey Deutch, Cosmopolitan Cover 2019

Photos by Ellen von Unwerth

You saw her living a lie in Ryan Murphy's The Politician and, now, Zoey Deutch is getting honest.

In the November cover interview for Cosmopolitan, the actress opened up about her lifelong mental health struggle. "I came into this world with anxiety," the 24-year-old told the outlet. "I used to hold my breath from anxiety when I was a baby and it would make me faint."

Deutch, whose parents are Back To The Future actress Lea Thompson and Pretty in Pink director Howard Deutch, shared that her anxiety can be painful and all-consuming, but it keeps her centered. "There are times when it's debilitating," she revealed. "And there are times when it makes me laugh, like in the car today when I lost the plot entirely. But I actually feel like my superpower is my anxiety. It's one of my key motivators and it's at the center of my ambition."

Her relatability doesn't end there.

Watch

The Politician Stars Pick Their Proudest Show Moments

"Oh my god, I'm a wreck," she said, joking about how she prepared for the interview. "I was like, 'Get your s#*t together and look like a decent human being. Don't be late. Pee before. Get your hair done.'"

Zoey Deutch, Cosmopolitan Cover 2019

Photos by Ellen von Unwerth

Despite her best efforts to #adult successfully, Deutch joked she feels her quarter-life crisis looming.

"I think I'm nearing it...or in it," she admitted. "There's nothing I can do. I just have to ride the wave. I fully have existential thoughts. What does it all mean? How are we here? What were we put on this earth to do? Then I'm like, ‘Zoey, just stop.'"

Quarter-life crisis or not, Deutch is having quite the successful year. In addition to The Politician's success, she's co-starring alongside Emma StoneWoody HarrelsonJesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin in the highly anticipated Zombieland sequel.

Not bad for 24!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Peter Weber, Pilot Pete, Instagram

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Fall

Miley Cyrus, 2013

Miley Cyrus Says She "Invented" Nipple Pasties in 2013

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Says Harvey Weinstein Tried "Bullying" Her Into Wearing Marchesa

Hannah Brown, Dancing With the Stars

Which Ex-Boyfriends Did Hannah Brown Target in the Dancing With the Stars Rage Room?

Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley

Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie Cleared of Tax Evasion Charge in Georgia

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Um, Jared Leto Thinks Someone Stole His Decapitated Head From the Met Gala

Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas

The Jonas Brothers Have a Swoon-Worthy Message to PCAs Voters: Watch!

TAGS/ Celebrities , Cosmopolitan , Interviews , Magazines , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.