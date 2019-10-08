The Jonas Brothers Have a Swoon-Worthy Message to PCAs Voters: Watch!

The Jonas Brothers are not playing it cool about their E! People's Choice Awards nominations.

E! News exclusively caught up with the group at An Evening With The Jonas Brothers Benefiting the GRAMMY Museum's Music Education Initiatives.

"We would love to win," Joe Jonas told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "Winning feels good."

The band will have three chances to take home a trophy at this year's People's Choice Awards. They are up for Group of 2019 as well as Song of 2019 for "Sucker" and Album of 2019 for Happiness Begins.

"When we are up by all these awards in here, it makes us feel like we could use some more awards," Joe teased.

Kevin Jonas joked that they could each have an award if they swept the PCAs.

"There are three of us," he quipped.

But, the trio knows that they can't win without your help.

"Register to vote first of all and then go and vote for us for the PCAs, please," Joe explained.