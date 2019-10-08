Sophie Turner Shades "Influencer Life" in Must-See Instagram Video

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 10:43 AM

Sophie Turner

Instagram

Sophie Turner isn't impressed with the "influencer life."

Like so many social media users today, it's hard to escape the constant advertisements and users who are sharing their must-have products that aren't exactly necessary.

But on Monday night, Sophie decided to have some fun on Instagram. Along the way, she may have shared a valuable lesson that influencer trends and products aren't always the best purchases.

"Hey guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today," she explained while using a filter that gave her rosy red cheeks. "Today I just wanted to promote this new powder stuff that you put in your teeth."

She continued, "Basically it makes you s--t your brains out and it's totally, really really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don't really give a f--k because I'm getting paid money for it. Influencer life!"

Joe Jonas Gets an Onstage Kiss From Sophie Turner

She may not mention an influencer—or product—by name, but the message is clear.

As it turns out, Sophie isn't the first celebrity to speak out against potential harmful influencer products.

Good Place star Jameela Jamil recently slammed celebrities who promote a "detox" tea on their social media accounts.

"GOD I hope all these celebrities all s--t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this s--t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY," she previously wrote on Twitter. "If you want to 'curb your appetite' eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup. Don't drink these 'detox' teas."

Putting influencers aside, Sophie had a big reason to celebrate on Instagram Monday night. After the Jonas Brothers attended an event benefiting the Grammy Museum's Music Education Initiative, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were recognized for their latest album going platinum.

"So proud…as always," Sophie shared on Instagram Stories with a heart around her husband's head. Yah, we'll say it. We're a sucker for these two!

